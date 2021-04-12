BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $1.56 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00369646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,860,087 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.