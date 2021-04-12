BIKI (BIKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

