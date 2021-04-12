Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 233.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $156.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -301.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

