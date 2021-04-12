Binance Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.41 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $572.22 or 0.00937857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $88.43 billion and approximately $14.41 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.