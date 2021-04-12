Bintex Futures Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $73,763.10 and $1.27 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

