BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Separately, Danske cut BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

