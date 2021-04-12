Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $268.17 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.