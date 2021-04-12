Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.65). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.75) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

