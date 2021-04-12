Bionic Price Tops $0.0001 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Bionic has a market cap of $41,892.88 and approximately $317.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00063128 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003882 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

