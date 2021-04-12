BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

