Biotron (BTRN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Biotron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market capitalization of $79,805.10 and $6.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biotron has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Biotron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Buying and Selling Biotron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.