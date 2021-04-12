Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.63 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.42 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

