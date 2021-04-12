Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,629,682 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

