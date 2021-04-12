Bitcloud Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $505.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $702,495.34 and $505.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.94 or 0.99932808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00467627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00320050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00742395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004521 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,255,353 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

