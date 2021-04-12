bitCNY (BITCNY) One Day Volume Tops $62.44 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.23 million and $62.44 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

