BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $10,868.98 and $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.76 or 0.00516171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 149% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

