Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and $3,084.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.