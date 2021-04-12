Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Tops $756.74 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $756.74 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.74 or 0.00067269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,568.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.01128856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00438010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

