Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $39.62 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $39.62 or 0.00065543 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $735.84 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,447.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.80 or 0.01113035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.33 or 0.00432333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

