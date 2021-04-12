Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $680.32 or 0.01127406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.73 billion and $3.06 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00438968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,706,038 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.