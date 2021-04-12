Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $141.56 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $141.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $110.37 or 0.00181686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00370284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00130606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.