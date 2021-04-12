Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 34.1% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $121,117.25 and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 811.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

