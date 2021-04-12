Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00358189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00189734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

