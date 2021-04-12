Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

