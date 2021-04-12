BitcoinHD (BHD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.01 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and $11.01 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00007010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.