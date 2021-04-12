Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 70% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $73,011.70 and $5,057.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,013.31 or 0.99972089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00138860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006555 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

