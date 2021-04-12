BitcoinZ One Day Volume Reaches $17,796.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.29 million and $17,796.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00368305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00186456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00127915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,183,684,556 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

