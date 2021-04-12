BitDegree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,711.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2,711.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

