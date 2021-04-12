Bithao Price Up 68.3% This Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Bithao has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

