Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $83,717.16

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $83,717.16 and $40.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,879,856 coins and its circulating supply is 9,879,852 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

