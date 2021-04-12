Bitradio (BRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $83,675.79 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,879,399 coins and its circulating supply is 9,879,394 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

