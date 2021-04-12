Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Cap Hits $405,462.97

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $405,462.97 and $261.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

