BITTO Price Up 1% This Week (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $977,854.33 and $128,629.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00063908 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003929 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

