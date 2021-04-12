BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $178,640.56 and approximately $63,245.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

