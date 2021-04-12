Bitzeny Hits 24 Hour Volume of $334.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $137,235.92 and approximately $334.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.62 or 0.00419198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

