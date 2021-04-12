Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,191.54

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $183,191.54 and approximately $441.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00414104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.