BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.49). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

BJRI stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

