BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

BJRI traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $60.05. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

