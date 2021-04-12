Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

