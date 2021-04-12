Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 264.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Black Knight worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKI. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

