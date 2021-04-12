Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Blackbaud stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

