Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Michael Franklin Hayduk Sells 5,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.30. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,571. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.10 million and a P/E ratio of -39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.37.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.0297073 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

