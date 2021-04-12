BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CII traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.15. 110,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,459. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

