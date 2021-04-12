BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.00 and a twelve month high of $810.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.