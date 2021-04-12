Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Down 10% This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and $4.38 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,813 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

