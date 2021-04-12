Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $58.07 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00705327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.79 or 0.99839844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.41 or 0.00969791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,813 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.