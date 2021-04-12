BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0012

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BLAST has a market cap of $56,161.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006052 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,744,669 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

