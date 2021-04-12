Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $470,250.65 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $470,250.65 and $110.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,353.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.