Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $34,678.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

