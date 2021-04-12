Blockpass Trading Down 7.4% This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,738.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

